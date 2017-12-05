5 Kubernetes must-reads: Tips and trends

Kubernetes is having a moment – but don’t look for its popularity to wane anytime soon. As enterprises move beyond experimenting and start working in earnest with containers, the number of containers multiply: So do the manual chores. Orchestration tools like Kubernetes add automated help.

“Running a few standalone containers for development purposes won’t rob your IT team of time or patience: A standards-based container runtime by itself will do the job,” Red Hat technology evangelist Gordon Haff recently noted. “But once you scale to a production environment and multiple applications spanning many containers, it’s clear that you need a way to coordinate those containers to deliver the individual services. As containers accumulate, complexity grows. Eventually, you need to take a step back and group containers along with the coordinated services they need, such as networking, security, and telemetry.” (See Haff’s full article, How enterprise IT uses Kubernetes to tame container complexity.)

That’s where Kubernetes comes in – and why its popularity continues to grow. This open source project was in the spotlight at last week’s KubeCon conference in Austin, where IT practitioners and community experts shared best practices and looked ahead.

We’ve recently been sharing practical tips and strategies from IT leaders and community experts related to containers, microservices, and Kubernetes. Here, we’ve rounded that advice up so you can easily dig in yourself, or share with others in your organization:

How do you explain Kubernetes and orchestration to non-technical people? Listen to the experts

Need to convince people in your organization that orchestration tools like Kubernetes make sense for managing containers and microservices? We break it down

Trying to demonstrate the reach and value of Kubernetes? Make your case using these data points

Beginning to work with Kubernetes? Use this expert advice to make the most of container orchestration

What’s ahead for container orchestration and Kubernetes? Here’s an expert peek

[ Also read: Containers aren't just for applications, by Gordon Haff, and Macquarie transforms digital banking (Red Hat whitepaper). ]

Want more wisdom like this, IT leaders? Sign up for our weekly email newsletter.